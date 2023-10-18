Danube River: Modest Capacity Increase for 2024

The Danube River set to welcome a slightly larger fleet in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to recent data published in the 2024 European River Cruise Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

Capacity is up just under 1 percent year-over-year, with 38 companies offering departures on a fleet of just under 150 ships.

A-ROSA, Phoenix Reisen, Nicko Cruises, Avalon Waterways, 1AVista Reisen, Emerald Waterways, Gate 1, TUI River Cruises, Viva Cruises, SE Tours, Crucemundo, Saga Cruises, Excellence Flussreisen, Grand Circle, Plantours, Rivages du Monde, Regina River Cruises, Collette Vacations, and Noble Caledonia are among the 19 companies that have increased their Danube River cruise capacity for 2024 compared to 2023.

A Closer Look at Phoenix Reisen: Phoenix Reisen, in particular, has expanded its capacity significantly in 2024, with an overall capacity increase of 21.08%. This growth can be attributed to several factors, but is mostly driven by the new Amina, offering cruises on both the Rhine and Danube rivers and an expanded season for the Amelia, Anna Katharina and Princess Isabella, which led to capacity increases.

Nicko also has a sizable capacity increase on the Danube, introducing new cruises on the Bellejour, which was previously operated by Saga. The German brand is also offering more departures on the nickoVision, extending the sailing season into November.