Cunard’s Begins Six-Month Countdown to Queen Anne’s Debut

Ahead of its debut six months from now, Cunard unveiled the details of its upcoming ship, the Queen Anne, at a special celebratory event in New York held earlier this week.

The event took place at the company’s former New York offices 25 Broadway – now Cipriani 25 Broadway. The brand unveiled contemporary art that will be featured on the ship as well as a new entertainment venue.

Alan Cumming performed with a cabaret-style set bringing the Bright Lights Society venue to life. Cumming will be sailing as part of Cunard’s onboard Insights program on Queen Mary 2’s December 8 Crossing.

The event also included a contemporary art exhibit showing pieces on the new ship, which will boast the largest curated art collection at sea. The display is part of the 4,300-piece collection onboard the Queen Anne. Artists included photographer Michael James O’Brien, Canadian artist Eric Louie, Brooklyn textile artist Shradha Kochhar, and London-based artist Tommy Camerno.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “This evening is a full circle moment for the company as we come together at this historic, magnificent building, which bridges Cunard’s 183-year historic legacy with the modern era of ocean travel. Our new ship, Queen Anne, will pay homage to her royal namesake, renowned for her dedication to the arts and innovative spirit; as such, the ship will usher in a new era for Cunard as we introduce new experiences for our guests, complementing our signature, timeless style.”

The Queen Anne will make its debut in May 2024 sailing its inaugural season in Europe with itineraries including the Canary Islands, British Isles, Norwegian Fjords, Western Mediterranean, and more.