Cunard Reveals Queen Anne’s Wellness Offering

Cunard has revealed a glimpse of the wellness offering onboard its upcoming ship, the Queen Anne.

Cunard invited a group of travel agent partners for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of the ship which is currently under construction at the Fincantieri Marghera shipyard in Venice. The tour was hosted by Captain Inger Thorhauge, who will be at the helm for Queen Anne’s inaugural sailing from Southampton to Lisbon on May 3, 2024.

The Queen Anne will introduce a selection of fitness, beauty, thermal and spa facilities with its reimagined Mareel Wellness & Beauty concept. From cryotherapy treatments to a Himalayan salt sauna and cold room, guests will be able to enjoy a range of crafted experiences designed for the body and soul.

The ship’s wellness spaces include The Pavilion, located on the top deck with a glass dome roof that retracts in warmer areas. The multi-purpose space will encompass the top deck Wellness Studio, which will be open from sunrise to sunset, as well as the Wellness Café, where guests can enjoy seasonal dishes.

The Queen Anne’s Wellness Club will also boast a tailormade program for solo travelers, where, on embarkation night, they can relax and unwind together at a meet-and-greet.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “For more than 180 years, Cunard has constantly refined the definitive experience of luxury ocean travel and I am incredibly excited that we are now just six months away from beginning the next chapter of our remarkable story. It is both incredible and inspiring to see the progress that has been made by the craftsman, engineers, and workforce here at Fincantieri shipyard and as we start to see Queen Anne’s interiors take shape, we can all see what a truly magnificent Queen she will become. I know that guests around the world are looking forward to sailing with our new Queen and we are counting down the days until we can welcome them aboard.”