Cunard Announces Halloween Incentives for Agents

Cunard announced two new incentives for travel agents, which run from October 17 through November 1, 2023.

The brand has launched an online “trick or treat” shuffleboard game that allows agents to earn a reward. Players will either be treated to 100 Shine points or tricked into 10. Agents making any Cunard booking can play the game by visiting the Shine Rewards Club website and entering their booking references.

In addition, Cunard is making it easier for travel agent partners to sail using their Shine points by removing the minimum threshold for the number of Shine points needed to redeem a Cunard voyage. Agents can now use any amount of Shine points to book on any Cunard voyage that is on sale.

Cunard has also launched a “Hallo-Queen Pumpkin Hunt”, where five pumpkins will be hidden on five pages around the Shine Rewards Club website. Agents who find all five will be awarded 30 Shine points.

Angus Struthers, vice president of global sales and marketing, said: “At this time of year, it was simply too good an opportunity to miss to launch these two bewitching incentives through our Shine Rewards Club. And it’s perfect timing as we have just launched our 2025 program, with the release of 180 new frighteningly good voyages.”