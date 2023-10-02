Cruise Saudi Charts New Waters with AROYA Cruises

Cruise Saudi has announced its investment into various tech organizations for its pioneering owned cruise line AROYA Cruises, according to a press release.

The company plans to sail in 2024 with the former World Dream, which is undergoing a refit in Germany.

Cruise Saudi’s strategic partnerships for its phase I of technology stack development for Aroya Cruises including Monitor Deloitte, Alibaba Cloud SA, theICEway, SourceToad, Otalio, and Versonix Seaware form a crucial part of Cruise Saudi’s commitment to creating a seamless passenger experience, from booking to the boarding process, and beyond.

According to a statement, the unrivalled expertise of the Information Technology and Digitization team at Cruise Saudi to craft the technology stack, coupled with an insatiable drive for innovation and market disruption in cruise line technologies, underscores the project’s visionary approach.

Monitor Deloitte will be at the vanguard of project management, intricately weaving a data and digital strategy to ensure every technological decision is foresight driven.

As a homegrown Saudi enterprise, Alibaba Cloud Saudi Arabia will be laying the digital foundation for AROYA Cruises.

Providing features for passengers, such as an interactive ship map, daily itineraries, and reservations for shore excursions, dining, and spa treatments, Sourcetoad’s digital concierge is poised to be the central hub of onboard connectivity and engagement.

Cruise Saudi said that Otalio’s Ship Property Management System (SPMS) will revolutionize every facet of the onboard journey for AROYA Cruises and provide guests with curated experiences from the cabin to the deck.

Whilst Versonix Seaware is set to provide an intuitive booking experience that mirrors the exceptional quality of AROYA Cruises.

Cruise Saudi CEO Lars Clasen said: “We are proud to be working in collaboration with world-leading technology companies to integrate cutting-edge technology into the AROYA Cruises experience. Creating a seamless, modern and comfortable journey for our passengers really is at the heart of our offering, and investing in technology to enhance the cruising experience truly aligns with our future-forward ambitions for this cruise line.”