Cruise Saudi CEO Lars Clasen Wins Tourism Award

Cruise Saudi’s CEO Lars Clasen received the “Executive of the Year – Tourism” award at the Middle East Management Excellence Awards ceremony held in Dubai on October 11.

Attended by C-suite level, senior management and digital and technology business department heads as well as marketing communications guests, the event celebrated the region’s most successful business leaders.

The “Executive of the Year – Tourism” award recognizes the contribution to the success and growth of a company. Together with international partners, government and local entities, Clasen has steered Cruise Saudi through its rapid initial growth while continuing to oversee the development of an ambitious cruise ecosystem, both offshore and onshore.

Since its launch in 2021, Cruise Saudi has equipped three ports with the needed infrastructure to welcome international cruise ships: Jeddah Islamic Port, Yanbu Commercial Port and King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.

“Since joining Cruise Saudi in February last year, I am so proud to have seen the organization make tremendous strides in putting Saudi on the map as a global cruise destination. Winning this award is truly a team effort – and so I would like to accept this while recognizing the collaboration and dedication of all who work at Cruise Saudi. We are about to start our fourth season – one that will continue to empower the local community, create jobs, and build on the incredible tourism landscape in Saudi by attracting more international visitors,” said Clasen.