Cordelia Returns to Mumbai, Will Sail to Middle East in June

Cordelia Cruises has returned to Mumbai after operating from Chennai in south India for four months, according to a statement from Waterways Leisure Tourism, the company that runs the cruise.

The Cordelia Empress returned to the Mumbai port on September 23; the western Indian city will be its homeport until June 2024.

After a series of sailings to Sri Lanka in June 2023, the Cordelia Empress became the first Indian cruise to set sail internationally, the statement said.

“We are immensely proud of Cordelia Cruises’ journey and the success of our Sri Lanka sailings. As we return to the vibrant city of Mumbai, we are not just sailing back to our roots, but we are also setting sail towards an exciting future,” said Jurgen Bailom, president and CEO of Waterways Leisure Tourism.

“With a deep commitment to showcasing the beauty of India’s coastline, we aspire to make India a global leader in cruise tourism.”

During upcoming four-night sailings to Mumbai, Kochi, Lakshadweep and Goa, guests can celebrate Indian festivals like Navratri and Diwali on board.

The company will start sailings to the Middle East in June 2024, with calls in cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Island, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar.