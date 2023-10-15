Cordelia Partners with StampThePassport as Visa Solution Provider

Cordelia Cruises selected StampThePassport as its exclusive visa solution provider.

The AI visa application platform will enable Cordelia Cruises’ passengers to access a streamlined visa application process and simplify the travel planning process from start to finish. StampThePassport has processed over 10,000 visas for Cordelia Cruises passengers between April and September.

“We are thrilled to welcome StampThePassport as our exclusive visa solution partner,” said Jurgen Bailom, President and CEO of Waterways Leisure, Cordelia Cruises.

“This partnership not only streamlines the visa application process for our passengers but also underscores our commitment to providing a complete and hassle-free travel experience. StampThePassport’s proven track record and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our vision, and we look forward to a fruitful collaboration.”

Vijay Kesavan, founder and CEO of StampThePassport, said: “As the Founder and CEO of StampThePassport, I am truly excited about our exclusive partnership with Cordelia Cruises. This collaboration embodies our commitment to simplifying travel for cruise enthusiasts. By providing seamless visa solutions, we aim to enhance the overall cruise experience, making it more accessible and enjoyable for all passengers. Together with Cordelia Cruises, we look forward to setting new standards in the world of travel.”