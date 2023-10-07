Coral Expeditions Releases New Expedition Atlas for 2024-25

Coral Expeditions has released a newly published Expedition Atlas for the 2024 and 2025 cruise seasons.

According to a press release, to celebrate its 40th year of operation, Coral created a program that features cruises in Australia’s coastal wilderness areas including the Kimberley, Cape York, Arnhem Land, outer Great Barrier Reef, and Tasmania, along with scheduled sailings to the Abrolhos, Coral Coast of Western Australia, and the islands of South Australia.

“The release of our Expedition Atlas is an exciting time that involves the whole business. It has been a rewarding and enjoyable month reconnecting with many of our most loyal guests and travel agency partners.” said Jeff Gillies, commercial director.

“There is nothing like being in each other’s company again. Our guests look to us to offer new and enriching experiences and we are focused on developing pioneering new itineraries that capture their imagination and inspire them to continue their never-ending curiosity for the natural and cultural world around them,” he added.

Other destinations outside of Australia include Japan, the Philippines, Borneo, and Sumatra, as well as some regions surrounding Australia, like Papua New Guinea, Raja Ampat and Maluku Islands, and New Zealand. The cruises will take place on the Coral Discoverer, the Coral Adventurer, and the Coral Geographer.

The launch and release of the Expedition Atlas was coordinated across the Coral’s fleet and coincided with the Coral Expeditions roadshow of events held in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne in September, the company said.