Celestyal Suspends Calls to Israel

Following the recent events in Israel, Celestyal Cruises said it would cancel calls into Israel through November.

CEO of Celestyal, Chris Theophilides, said: “Firstly, as a business, our thoughts are with those impacted by the events in Israel. We wish for the safety of all the souls affected and a rapid return of peace to the country. We are in close coordination with the authorities, and the safety, security, and comfort of our guests remains our upmost priority. On the advice of our internal teams and the relevant authorities we have decided to temporarily remove Israel from our Three Continents itinerary until the end of November this year. Our teams will be contacting any affected customers to advise them of the updates to their itineraries and the additional provisions that have been made to ensure their continued enjoyment.”

Celestyal has committed to updating all our guests and partners about the evolution of the situation and will contact all affected customers and agents directly in the coming days.

The change in itinerary is valid for the below cruises:

The seven-night Three Continents cruise with departures on October 21th and 28th and November 4th, 11th, 18th, and 25th, 2023.