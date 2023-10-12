Celebrity Solstice Marking 15 Years In Service

The Celebrity Solstice is completing 15 years in service this year.

After being floated out in August 2008, the Celebrity Cruises’ ship welcomed its first guests on November 23, 2008.

First in a series of five ships known as Solstice Class, the vessel was built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.

After being delivered, it crossed the Atlantic to the United States for an inaugural season in the Caribbean.

The program included a series of seven-night cruises departing from Fort Lauderdale.

The 2,850-guest ship then returned to Europe in 2009 for a summer season cruising in the Mediterranean with itineraries ten- to 11-night itineraries to Italy, Greece, Turkey and more.

After additional programs in Europe and the Caribbean, the Solstice expanded its deployment in late 2012, offering itineraries to Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The ship also debuted in Alaska in 2013, offering week-long cruises from Seattle.

In 2024, the vessel is set to offer a new summer program in Alaska, in addition to winter programs in Southeast Asia and the Far East.

Sailing from Singapore and Hong Kong, the 12-night itineraries include visits to several destinations in Vietnam and Thailand.

As the prototype vessel of the Solstice class, the Celebrity Solstice debuted with a series of industry-first features such as the Lawn Club.

One of the highlights of the 122,000-ton ship, the space is located on a top deck and features a half-acre of real, growing grass.

The Celebrity Solstice also offers over ten dining venues, in addition to the AquaClass, the line’s spa-inspired staterooms offering exclusive access to the Mediterranean-influenced specialty restaurant, Blu.

Other features include two retail areas, a casino, a three-deck theater, two pool decks – including a glass-enclosed one, and several bars and lounges.