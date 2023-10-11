Carnival Venezia Kicks Off Barbados Cruise Season

The Carnival Venezia kicked off the cruise season in Barbados on Oct. 10 when the ship made its inaugural call to the island.

Barbados expects 18 inaugural arrivals and 217 homeporting vessels during the 2023-24 cruise season, according to a press release.

With more than 25 cruise lines set to sail to or from the island during the season, Cruise Barbados anticipates the total number of cruise passengers may exceed 700,000 from October 2023 to April 2024.

“We are ecstatic to welcome cruisers back to Barbados, whether they’ve visited us before or are experiencing our destination for the very first time. The response we continue to see from our cruise line partners and interest in Barbados demonstrates our attractiveness as a cruise destination,” said Tia Broomes, senior business development manager at Cruise Barbados.

“We are well-prepared for this cruise season and eager to share the rich tapestry of Barbadian culture, delectable cuisine, lively traditions and serene beaches with visitors. This season promises to be one of our most memorable yet,” she added.

A surge in homeporting activity is expected to take place during the upcoming cruise season, allowing more travelers to commence or conclude their journeys directly from Barbados and extend their stay, the company said.

Popular tourist destinations and events on the island include the Mount Gay rum distillery, Harrison’s Cave, the Lickrish Food Tours in Bridgetown, and the Crane Beach in St. Philip.