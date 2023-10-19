Carnival Cruise Line’s Two-Story Spider to be Displayed in Sydney Zoo

Carnival Cruise Line Australia’s resident spider Fangelica will be on display in Australia’s Sydney Zoo during the “The Halloween Spooktacular” weekend, which takes place from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29.

Announced as a Major Partner of Sydney Zoo earlier this year, the family-friendly event is the result of a collaboration between Carnival Cruise Line and the Sydney Zoo.

Watching over the zoo’s Kidzone, the redback is five meters high and nearly ten meters wide. According to a press release, with lighting up eyes and fangs, the spider provides the perfect opportunity for Halloween snapshots and pictures.

Carnival Cruise Line is also promoting special activities at sea during Halloween. According to the company, its Frightfully FUN Halloween sailings take place throughout the month of October and include a exclusive program of traditional events, such as costume contests and themed dance parties.

Guests can also meet Patch the Pumpkin Pirate, spooky dive-in movies on the big screen, compete in pumpkin-carving contests, and more.

For the Sydney Zoo event, Carnival also highlighted other sponsored family activities, including:

Trick-or-Treat Trail

Explore the zoo and collect treats along the way. Be on the lookout for spooky friends who might just make Halloween even more thrilling.

Monster Mash Disco

Dance the night away at the Monster Mash Disco where goblins, werewolves and mummies invite families to shake their bones and dance the night away.

Reptile & Nocturnal Spook House

The largest Reptile & Nocturnal House in the world has been transformed into a Spooky House. Come face-to-face with nocturnal creatures and reptiles that lurk in the shadows.

For the last two years, Carnival Cruise Line has also brought ‘Glowy Golf’ to GLOW at the Sydney Zoo, with a Carnival-inspired four-hole golf course featuring nods to Dr Seuss at Sea and Green Lighting waterslide.