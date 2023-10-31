C-Job Naval Architects Partners with Meyer Group

C-Job Naval Architects has entered into a strategic partnership with Meyer Group.

Under the agreement signed between the two companies, Meyer Group will acquire a 50 percent stake in C-Job Naval Architects. The partnership will also allow Meyer Group to apply C-Job’s experience in applying renewable fuels to its portfolio focusing on cruise ships in particular.

The ship design and engineering company, with offices across five countries and headquarters in the Netherlands, has been at the forefront of alternative fuels research and was the first company to prove ammonia can be safely applied as a marine fuel.

Job Volwater, CEO and co-founder of C-Job Naval Architects, said: “We started C-Job in 2007 and we have been making waves ever since. We haven’t been afraid to do things a bit differently which has led to our successes. In Meyer Group, we have found a partner who aligns with our values and culture, making our partnership a natural fit. I’m proud Meyer and C-Job have combined forces and I am certain this union will fortify our position in both the Netherlands and internationally even more.”

Malte Poelmann, CTO at Meyer Group, added: “C-Job and Meyer share the common vision to make shipping sustainable in the near future! We always want to offer the best and tailor-made engineering solutions, both for newbuilds and for the transformation of the existing fleet, together with Meyer Re. As strategic partners, we will be able to push the boundaries for sustainable solutions in the maritime industry.”