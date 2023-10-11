Azamara Introduces New Grand Voyages

Azamara is introducing new Grand Voyages with more time in port and added amenities.

Azamara’s Grand Voyages take guests on extended journeys across continents, from the remote Tasmania to Niigata in Japan.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen more of our guests opting for longer itineraries and back-to-back sailings,” said Carol Cabezas, president of Azamara.

“In response to this increasing demand for prolonged travel, we’ve created Grand Voyages to encourage our guests to travel farther and delve even deeper into the rich tapestry of cultures, cuisines, and traditions that make up our world. Our ships will be their home away from home as they travel from South Africa to Portugal, or from Japan to Greece, creating meaningful memories along the way.”

Each of the 11 Grand Voyages offers Extended Destination Days, with 10 or more hours in port while some itineraries feature over 30 Extended Destination Days. The new sailings include added amenities such as complimentary economy class air, up to $1,200 in shore excursion credits, an upgraded premium beverage package, Wi-Fi for two devices and weekly laundry service.

Azamara’s 2024 and 2025 Grand Voyages are: