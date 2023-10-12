Aurora Enhances Connectivity with Starlink

Aurora Expeditions’ guests will now experience enhanced onboard connectivity on its ships after the rollout of SpaceX’s Starlink aboard the Greg Mortimer and Sylvia Earle.

Starlink internet is now available in all cabins and public spaces onboard Aurora’s fleet free of charge, allowing travelers to connect with friends and family even in the most remote areas.

“Reliable and high-speed internet connectivity in the cruise industry has traditionally been a challenge, particularly for expedition operators in places like Antarctica and the Arctic,” said Michael Heath, chief executive officer at Aurora Expeditions. “While our ships are designed to be a comfortable base camp for adventure and we encourage our passengers to get out and explore the natural environment as much as possible, we understand that staying connected is important to them. We’re thrilled to continue to offer cutting-edge technological innovations to meet the needs of our expeditions, and we have already received incredibly positive feedback regarding the onboard experience.”