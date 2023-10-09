Antigua Cruise Port Welcomes First Ship of 2023-24 Season

Antigua Cruise Port has welcomed its first cruise ship for the 2023-24 winter season with the arrival of the Seabourn Pursuit.

The Seabourn Pursuit made its maiden call at Heritage Quay on Saturday, October 7. Tourism officials boarded the ship for the traditional plaque exchange ceremony with the captain while the ship’s Captain Ertan Vasvi thanked the tourism representatives for their hospitality.

Antigua Cruise Port Leasing and Marketing Officer Jessica Russell said: “We wish you a warm welcome to Antigua and we hope that both you and your guests enjoy your time here. We also invite you to visit us again soon.”

Antigua Cruise Port is expecting its best cruise season since the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, the company will restart homeporting operations with P&O Cruises’ Arvia as well as Emerald Sakara. The Royal Clipper, Star Clipper, and Sthe eaDream II will also make turnaround calls later in the season.