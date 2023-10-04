American Cruise Lines: 125 Ports and New Itineraries for 2024.

American Cruise Lines has announced two new small ships and nine new small ship itineraries featuring U.S. national parks cruises for 2024, according to a statement from the company.

American’s fleet will cruise in 35 states along 50-plus itineraries, exploring national parks along the Tennessee, Cumberland, Columbia and Snake rivers, and in Alaska.

The 2024 season will feature 19 small ships and riverboats visiting 125 U.S. ports of call, including new halts in Sag Harbor, New York; Washington, D.C.; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Key West, Florida.

Key 2024 U.S. National Parks Cruises:

18-day grand Alaska national parks: includes an 11-day Alaska cruise and seven days of guided exploration in the Denali and Kenai Fjords national parks; and sailing in the Glacier Bay National Park, the Inside Passage and Frederick Sound. It is available from Fairbanks, Alaska, to Juneau, Alaska.

15-day Alaska national parks: includes an eight-day Alaska cruise and seven days of guided exploration in the Denali and Kenai Fjords national parks; and cruising in the Glacier Bay National Park. It is available from Fairbanks, Alaska, to Juneau, Alaska.

11-day Great Smoky Mountains National Park: includes a cruise on the Tennessee and Cumberland rivers and two days of guided explorations in the Great Smoky National Park. It is available in both directions from Knoxville, Tennessee, or Nashville, Tennessee.

15-day national parks and legendary rivers: includes an eight-day cruise on the Columbia and Snake rivers and seven days of guided exploration in Glacier, Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks. It is available in both directions from Jackson, Wyoming, or Portland, Oregon.

American is also offering two new itineraries in the northeast, an eight-day Downeast Maine cruise (roundtrip from Bangor, Maine); and an eight-day Yankee Seaports cruise (between Boston, Massachusetts and New York City). In the southeast, American is offering a new, eight-day Florida Gulf Coast and Keys cruise roundtrip from St. Petersburg, Flordia, including exploration of the Dry Tortugas and Everglades national parks.

The company will introduce two more 100-passenger ships, the American Liberty and American Legend, which begin cruising in June and October 2024, respectively.