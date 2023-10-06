Twitter Facebook Linkedin

AIDA Cruises Opens Sales for 2025 Summer

AIDAstella and AIDAnova

AIDA Cruises summer 2025 sailings are now open for sale, featuring approximately 500 departure dates.

The highlight of AIDA’s 2025 season are sailings exploring Japan during the cherry blossom season. 

A featured itinerary is the 15-day “Great Japan Round Voyages” onboard the AIDAstella. Another sailing combine destinations in China, Japan and South Korea or Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam and Hong Kong.

The new season will also see AIDA ships calling at ports for the first time on the new itineraries: Seoul/Incheon, Jeju, Busan, Hiroshima, Aburatsu, Kagoshima, Kyōto/Kobe, Mount Fuji/Shimizu, Tokyo/Yokohama, Kanazawa, Niigata, Akita, Hakodate, Miyako-Iwate and Amami Oshima.

Additionally, in the summer of 2025, eight AIDA ships will sail from German ports to Northern Europe. 

Guests will have the option to choose among 290 cruises available from Hamburg, Kiel and Warnemünde between April and October 2025. 

Itineraries include the “Scottish Highlights” tour, which departs from Hamburg to Newcastle, Edinburgh and the Orkney Islands.

Travelers looking for a seaside vacation can join the AIDAstella on one of its sailings from Corfu to the Adriatic Sea and Greece with visits to Koper, Slovenia and Korčula, Croatia.

For wildlife and nature enthusiasts, AIDA Cruises has voyages sailing through the fjord landscapes of Norway, the Baltic Sea or around the British Isles.

Guests booking one of the summer departures in 2025 by October 31, 2024, can take advantage of a discount.

