4 Interesting Cruises from Royal Caribbean Remaining in 2023

Royal Caribbean International will see its return to South America, new homeports in the Caribbean and more as it closes out 2023.

Cruise Industry News selected some of the company’s most interesting cruises set to depart before the end of the year.

New York to San Juan

Ship: Jewel of the Seas

Date: November 9, 2023

Length: 9 nights

Homeports: Cape Liberty (United States) to San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Complete Itinerary: King’s Wharf (Bermuda); Willemstad (Curaçao); and Oranjestad (Aruba)

The Jewel of the Seas is offering a unique repositioning cruise in November. Sailing from Cape Liberty, the Radiance-Class vessel visits destinations in Bermuda and the Southern Caribbean before arriving in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The nine-night cruise is highlighted by a two-day stop in King’s Wharf, in addition to visits to Aruba and Curaçao.

Return to South America

Ship: Serenade of the Seas

Date: December 10, 2023

Length: 26 nights

Homeports: Miami (United States) to Buenos Aires (Argentina)

Complete Itinerary: CocoCay (Bahamas); Cozumel (Mexico); Oranjestad (Aruba); Willemstad (Curaçao); Kralendijk (Bonaire); Bridgetown (Barbados); St. George’s (Grenada); Iles du Salut (French Guiana); Fortaleza, Recife and Rio de Janeiro (Brazil); and Montevideo (Uruguay)

Royal Caribbean international is returning to South America in late 2023 after a six-year gap. Part of the company’s first world cruise, this 26-night itinerary features visits to four different countries in the region: French Guiana, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

Sailing from Miami to Buenos Aires, the cruise also makes stops in the Caribbean and is highlighted by a visit to Rio de Janeiro on Dec. 31, which will see the Serenade of the Seas anchoring in Copacabana to watch the city’s famous New Year’s Eve firework display.

Colombia Homeporting

Ship: Rhapsody of the Seas

Date: December 17, 2023

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: Cartagena de Indias (Colombia)

Complete Itinerary: Willenstad (Curaçao); Kralendijk (Bonaire); Oranjestad (Aruba); and Colón (Panama)

Resuming homeporting operations in Colombia after a nine-year gap, the Rhapsody of the Seas is set to offer a series of seven-night cruises departing from Cartagena de Indias starting in December.

Interporting in the Panamanian port of Colon, the week-long itineraries also feature visits to other destinations in Southern Caribbean, including Curaçao, Bonaire and Aruba.

New Year in Southeast Asia

Ship: Spectrum of the Seas

Date: December 28, 2023

Length: 5 nights

Homeport: Singapore

Complete Itinerary: Port Klang and Penang (Malaysia); and Phuket (Thailand)

Continuing its year-round operations in Asia, the Spectrum of the Seas is offering a short cruise to celebrate 2024.

Sailing from Singapore, the five-night getaway voyage sails to three destinations in Southeast Asia, including Penang, in Malaysia, and Phuket, in Thailand. The vessel also visits Port Klang, a getaway to Malaysia’s Kuala Lampur.