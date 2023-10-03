3 Interesting Itineraries from MSC Remaining in 2023

With 22 ships sailing globally, Cruise Industry News selected some of the MSC’s most interesting cruises set to depart before the end of the year.

Egypt and the Eastern Mediterranean

Ship: MSC Armonia

Date: November 4, 2023

Length: 11 nights

Homeport: Venice/Marghera (Italy)

Complete Itinerary: Split (Croatia); Katakolon, Heraklion and Rhodes (Greece); Alexandria and Port Said (Egypt); and Limassol (Cyprus)

Before completing its 2023 program in the Eastern Mediterranean, the MSC Armonia is set to offer a series of 11-night cruises to Egypt, Greece and Cyprus.

With departures in November, the itinerary sails from Venice and features visits to a total of seven ports in the region, including Port Said and Alexandria, in Egypt. The cruise also sails to Limassol, in Cyprus; Split, in Croatia; and three Greek Isles: Katakolon, Heraklion and Rhodes.

Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina

Ship: MSC Lirica

Date: December 9, 2023

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: Itajaí (Brazil)

Complete Itinerary: Paranaguá (Brazil); Punta del Este (Uruguay); and Buenos Aires (Argentina)

One of the few cruise lines that sail regularly to Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, MSC Cruises is launching a new itinerary for the 2023-24 local season.

Featuring a less usual cruise port in Southern Brazil, this seven-night cruise sails onboard the MSC Lirica in December. In addition to two less usual cruise destinations in Southern Brazil, Paranaguá and Itajaí, the itinerary also features visits to Buenos Aires and Punta del Este.

South Africa

Ship: MSC Splendida

Date: November 26, 2023

Length: 5 nights

Homeport: Durban (South Africa)

Complete Itinerary: Portuguese Island and Pomene (Mozambique)

The MSC Splendida is set to debut in South Africa during the 2023-24 winter. Poised to become the largest cruise ship ever deployed in the country, the 140,000-ton vessel arrives in Durban in November.

Following a two-night cruise to nowhere, the Splendida is offering this five-night itinerary to Mozambique on Nov. 26. The short cruise features two full days at sea, as well as visits to Portuguese Island and Pomene.