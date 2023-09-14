Windstar Cruises Announces Deployment through Winter 2025-26

Windstar Cruises unveiled its sailing schedule through the winter of 2025-26, with several deployment moves, according to a statement.

Included are new season-long sailings in the Canary Islands, first-ever Cruise Tours in the Middle East, two new Cruise Tours in Tahiti and the return of one voyage throughout the entire Caribbean.

There is an early booking offer which includes a free upgrade to all-inclusive fares and $100 per guest onboard credit when booked by November 6.

Windstar’s new deployments include:

Canary Islands in Winter

The Wind Star will sail the Canary Islands consistently from November 2025 through March 2026.

Middle East – Newly Added Cruise Tours for 2024 and 2025

Windstar is adding its first-ever Middle East itineraries beginning November 2023 onboard the Star Legend, taking travelers to the Egyptian temples, Bedouin villages and cities in the desert.

Caribbean

Making its return is the Grand Caribbean Adventure, a 55-day sailing with overnights in Jost Van Dyke, St. Barts, and Virgin Gorda. The journey includes a partial transit of the Panama Canal, a new port in Scarborough (Trinidad and Tobago) and Saint Pierre (Martinique), plus the addition of Grand Cayman.

Tahiti

Two new cruise tour options in French Polynesia are available: