Windstar Announces 2024 James Beard Foundation Lineup

Windstar Cruises announced its lineup of James Beard Foundation guest chefs for its series of three themed culinary cruises in 2024, according to a statement.

The three visiting chefs are Omar Anani, Tanya Holland, and Loryn Nalic, each bringing their regional culinary expertise onboard which matches the sailing destination.

“I’m always blown away by the epicurean superstars – all selected by the esteemed James Beard Foundation – that make up our yearly roster of culinary-themed cruises,” said Windstar Cruises President Christopher Prelog.

“2024 is no different, including a first-ever Middle Eastern James Beard Foundation culinary cruise with Palestinian-Egyptian American restaurateur Chef Omar Anani. These cruises are not just about the food and wine, but also about getting to know the chefs on a personal level and seeing the destination through their eyes. It’s this difference that makes our culinary-themed cruises so unique, and, as we say at Windstar, 180 degrees from ordinary.”

All three cruises in 2024 include two onboard cooking demonstrations and four dishes by the visiting chef at a hosted dinner with wine pairings. In addition, each chef will also lead a market tour, gathering local ingredients for dishes served onboard. All three chefs will also provide recipes to be featured on Windstar’s menus on all cruises.

Windstar’s culinary-themed sailings in 2024 include: