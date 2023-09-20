Variety Cruises Announces Savings on Cape Verde and West Africa Sailings

Variety Cruises announced limited-time discounts and special offers applicable to its Cape Verde and West Africa sailings.

Featured West Africa sailings include the eight-day Discover Senegal and Gambia’s Natural Reserves itineraries, sailing roundtrip from Dakar or Banjul. Itineraries explore Senegal and Gambia, with visits to four Natural Reserves, including UNESCO Biosphere Reserves and birdwatchers’ paradises.

Prices start at $2,017 per person and the sailings are available from December 2023 through February 2024. Guests will also enjoy free upgrades and a 25 percent discount on selected days.

Featured Cape Verde sailings include the eight-day Fusion of African and Portuguese Heritage voyage departing on November 18 and December 2 onboard the Variety Voyager. Guests can immerse themselves in the blend of African and Portuguese heritage such as architecture, cuisine and traditions.

Travelers can take advantage of a 20 percent discount along with a complimentary cabin upgrade for sailings departing on November 18 and December 2. Prices start at $2,152 per person.

Guests are required to make a 25 percent deposit upon confirmation, with full payment due 60 days prior to sailing.