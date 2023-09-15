Three Year World Cruise Ready to Sail Nov. 1

Life at Sea Cruises is ready to begin its three-year world cruise, sailing the Lara from Istanbul on Nov. 1.

Cruise Industry News caught up with Kendra Holmes, CEO of Miray Cruises, on the project.

Can you give us a general update on Life at Sea Cruises?

Due to the enthusiasm of potential cruisers who wanted to join the voyage but felt they did not have enough time to plan for a November 1st embarkation, we recently announced additional embarkation points between December 2023 and July 2024 in hopes of encouraging more people to join who needed additional time to get their affairs in order. While we were the world’s first three-year cruise, we have now become the first ‘cruise that never ends’ where passengers can sign on for a minimum three year commitment at various times throughout the original journey and those who are beginning the voyage with us in November will have the option to extend indefinitely after the first three years.

Are you still preparing to sail on Nov. 1?

Yes, we are departing from Istanbul on November 1, with pickups in Barcelona on November 5 and Freeport, Bahamas on November 15.

Can you reveal what ship you will be using?

We are not able to release any details of the potential vessel due to confidentiality of the contract, but we can share that MV Lara has 42,289 gross tons, 634 staterooms and space for 1268 passengers.

Your website says you will only use partial occupancy – why not sell 100%?

Our plan is to book up to 85% occupancy as we want to accommodate as many adventurers as possible without compromising on comfort and space on the ship. Our intention is to give the ship a ‘neighborhood’ feel where people can get to know their fellow cruisers without feeling cramped or crowded while onboard.

What work will be done to the ship prior to starting the world cruise? What are the highlights?

Cabins are going to be refurbished and the public spaces and deck concepts will be reimagined. The pool will be updated, and a new observation deck will be added for stargazing. For our Business Center (a first of its kind at sea), we’re creating soundproof private offices and shared working spaces.

Do you still have room? How do I book a cabin?

Yes, we still have availability onboard. More information – and to book a reservation – can be found at LifeAtSeaCruises.com.