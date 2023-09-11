Tauck Brings its First-Ever Cruise Guests to Cleveland

Tauck recently brought guests on its “Cruising the Great Lakes: Chicago to Toronto” sailing to Cleveland, marking the company’s first-ever visit to the city.

The Dumont-D’Urville from Ponant arrived at the port on September 9 and was the ship’s first-ever stop in Cleveland as well.

“Tourism is a vital part of our local economy,” said Will Friedman, president and CEO of the Port of Cleveland.

“We expect to see even more cruise ships arrive in Cleveland in the next several years, and are happy to work with Tauck to accommodate more visitors.”

Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin added: “Cruising in Cleveland has surged by 700 percent over the past couple of years, and it’s become an increasingly important driver for our local economy.”

Tauck’s “Cruising the Great Lakes: Chicago to Toronto” itinerary will visit Cleveland ten times in 2023 and 2024.

Tauck CEO Dan Mahar said: “Our cruises visit top destinations around the globe, from Antarctica to Venice, Italy to the Galapagos Islands, yet we’re always thrilled to showcase world-class locations closer to home. Cleveland has so much to offer, and it’s a fantastic addition to our ‘Cruising the Great Lakes’ itinerary.”

Tauck guests had a full day to explore Cleveland, starting with a pre-opening visit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday morning. After a pub lunch and beer at a local craft brewery, guests also visited Playhouse Square, Edgewater Park and University Circle. The Le Dumont-D’Urville sailed that evening for the Welland Canal.