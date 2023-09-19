Swan Hellenic Announces 2024-25 Antarctica Deployment

Swan Hellenic has just announced and opened bookings for its Antarctica 2024-25 season of cultural expedition cruises on the Diana and the Vega.

“We’re very proud of the depth and breadth of choice offered by our expertly designed 2024-25 Antarctica Season cruises. What’s more, as always with Swan Hellenic, they offer the possibility of daisy-chaining to create unique, life changing experiences of one of the world’s last remaining true wildernesses and beyond,” said Andrea Zito, Swan Hellenic CEO.

According to a press release, sailings will start on November 13, 2024 with a cruise on the Diana from Cape Town to Ushuaia, exploring Tristan Da Cunha, South Georgia, and the Antarctic Peninsula.

The Diana’s season will end with a mirror-image semi-circumnavigation at the end of February 2025, returning to Cape Town.

The Vega will begin her season with a cruise down the East Coast of Argentina from Buenos Aires, then sailing to the Falklands, South Georgia, and the Antarctic Peninsula, before crossing the Drake Passage to Ushuaia. The Vega will follow this with a series of cruises from Ushuaia, sailing across the New Year and into March.

Both ships will explore the Antarctic Peninsula from either side, including the Weddell Sea, as well as the Falklands, South Georgia, and the South Sandwich and South Shetland Islands.

According to the company, every cruise will offer multiple zodiac expeditions, which will be led by experienced guides and international experts specializing in fields ranging from marine biology, ornithology, and geology to photography.