Sixthman to Launch Two Cruises with Popular Rock Band Creed in 2024

Sixthman announced Summer Of ’99 Cruise and Summer Of ’99 And Beyond Cruise for 2024 with the first public live performances in more than a decade by Creed, a Grammy Award-winning band, according to a statement.

The Summer Of ’99 Cruise sails April 18-22, 2024 from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas aboard the Norwegian Pearl. The Summer Of ’99 And Beyond Cruise sails April 27-May 1, 2024 from Port Canaveral (Orlando) in Canaveral, FL to Nassau aboard the Norwegian Jade.

The Summer Of ’99 Cruise and the Summer Of ’99 and Beyond Cruise represent the first-ever artist-branded event franchise in Sixthman history to completely sell out two separate voyages, according to the company.

The Summer Of ’99 Cruise is now top three among Sixthman’s all-time pre-sale signups and waiting list signups for events of any kind, the company says.

Both the Summer Of ’99 Cruise and the Summer Of ’99 And Beyond Cruise will feature Creed, composed of Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips, reuniting for the first time since 2012 for two live performances. With more than one billion streams, over 53 million albums sold worldwide, and the RIAA Diamond-certified status, Creed’s success is comparable to popular rock bands like Van Halen, Guns N’ Roses, and Metallica.

In addition to Creed, the Summer of ’99 Cruise will also feature 3 Doors Down, Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, The Verve Pipe, Tantric, Dishwalla, Louise Post (of Veruca Salt), Nine Days, and Sugar: The Nu-Metal Party.

The Summer Of ’99 And Beyond Cruise will feature Daughtry instead, as well as Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, The Verve Pipe, Tantric, Louise Post (of Veruca Salt), Nine Days, Jimmie’s Chicken Shack, and Sugar: The Nu-Metal Party.

Both voyages will be hosted by Eddie Trunk and the cast of The Power Hour (Matt Pinfield, Caity Babs, and Josh Bernstein) and include a live Q&A with Creed open to all guests.