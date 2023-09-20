Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sitka May Limit Cruise Traffic

Ovation of the Seas in Sitka

Sitka may be the latest city pushing to limit cruise traffic as a group in the Alaskan town is aiming to cap the number of cruise passengers in 2024.

The group is aiming to hold a special election this winter with the goal to limit the number of cruise guests coming to Sitka.

“It’s just absolute chaos. I feel that the cruise industry thinks it’s the planning director of the city and that we have to march to its orders,” said Sitkan Larry Edwards, who is behind the ballot initiative before.

According to Alaska Public Media, Sitka saw about 560,000 cruise guests this summer, more than double any previous record.

“There have been a number of surveys done that have shown that about two-thirds of people in town think it’s way over the top, and has been for quite a while. It’s been controversial since the 1990s,” Edwards was quoted as saying. “And nobody’s really ever asked…the people of the city of Sitka what they want, and asked them to vote on some number. This is the first, and someone had to stick their neck out to do it.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.