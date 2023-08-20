Silversea Opens Pre-Sale on 206 New Sailings for Summer 2025

Silversea Cruises has opened an exclusive pre-sale on a total of 206 sailings for summer 2025 departing between March and November.

The new voyage collection will include visits to 409 destinations in 60 countries in the summer of 2025, including 24 maiden calls.

“We are delighted to open an exclusive pre-sale on our new voyage collection for summer 2025,” said Barbara Muckermann, president of Silversea.

“Leveraging our destination expertise to deliver all-new experiences for our guests’ enjoyment, our 206 new voyages – complete with 24 maiden calls – expand Silversea’s global coverage, which includes well over 900 destinations worldwide — more than any other cruise line. We have diversified our global offering, with multiple ships and an unparalleled variety of itineraries unlocking our planet’s most enriching cultures, communities, and natural wonders.”

Silversea is also launching two new Grand Voyages for 2025 exploring the Mediterranean and the North Atlantic and Northern Europe on extended itineraries.

The Silver Spirit will embark on the Grand Mediterranean 2025 voyage, departing Fusina (Venice) on September 18 and arriving in Lisbon on November 11. The ship will call in destinations such as Venice, Athens, Barcelona, Dubrovnik, and Naples, among others. Overnight calls will be in Istanbul, Naples, Livorno (Tuscany), and Malaga.

The Silver Shadow will depart from New York on the 83-day Grand North Atlantic and Northern Europe voyage on June 11, 2025, visiting 55 destinations and 16 countries in the North Atlantic and Northern Europe.

The cruise line has also revealed 14 voyages to the Arctic and Greenland from May to August 2025 aboard the Silver Endeavour and Silver Wind. Travelers can also look forward to six voyages to the Kimberley region aboard the Silver Cloud and 36 voyages in Alaska and more.