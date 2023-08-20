September Update: Costa Cruises Fleet Locations

With the summer season now coming to an end, the Costa Cruises’ 10-ship fleet is getting ready to explore new destinations over the next few months.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itineraries of every ship in the company’s fleet as of September 8, 2023.

Costa Toscana

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Set to spend the upcoming winter season in the Middle East, the Costa Toscana continues to sail in the Western Mediterranean in September. During the month, the ship’s regular week-long itinerary features a total of six ports in Italy, France and Spain: Naples, Civitavecchia, Genoa, Cagliari, Marseille and Barcelona.

Costa Firenze

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Location: Northern Europe

The Costa Firenze is currently concluding its summer season in Northern Europe ahead of a fall program in the Mediterranean. On Sept. 15, the 2020-built ship is scheduled to kick off a 14-night repositioning cruise to Italy that also features visits to ports in Denmark, Norway, France, Spain and Portugal.

Costa Smeralda

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Costa Smeralda continues to sail a year-round program in the Western Mediterranean. Sailing to Italy, France and Spain, the ship offers a seven-night itinerary that includes visits to popular ports in the region, such as Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Civitavecchia.

Costa Diadema

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 3,700 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Costa Diadema is also offering cruises to the Western Mediterranean in September. Sailing different week-long itineraries, the 2014-built visit pays visits to Civitavecchia, Savona, Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Cagliari and Marseille, in addition to other destinations.

Costa Fascinosa

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,012 guests

Location: Northern Europe

The Costa Fascinosa is offering a final cruise in Northern Europe before repositioning to the Western Mediterranean later this month. Departing from Germany, the 12-night cruise sails along the coast of Norway and features visits to Bergen, Olden, Tromso, Honningsvag and more.

Costa Favolosa

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,012 guests

Location: Northern Europe

After spending the summer in Northern Europe, the Costa Favolosa is also repositioning to the Western Mediterranean. Sailing from Germany today, the 2011-built vessel is offering a 12-night cruise to Italy that also includes destinations in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain and Portugal.

Costa Deliziosa

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,260 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Sailing from Venice (Marghera) and Bari, the Costa Deliziosa continues to offer a series of week-long cruises to the Greek Islands and the Adriatic. In September, the ship’s itinerary features visits to Katakolon, Mykonos and Santorini, as well as two full days at sea.

Costa Pacifica

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Costa Pacifica is concluding its summer program in the Eastern Mediterranean. Through the end of the month, the 3,000-guest vessel offers a seven-night cruise that sails to Italy, Greece and Malta featuring stops at Taranto, Catania, Mykonos, Santorini and Valletta.

Costa Serena

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: Far East

The Costa Serena continues to sail in the Far East. After resuming service in May, Costa Cruises’ Asia-based ship is offering a local program in Taiwan that includes departures from Keelung and Kaohsiung, for short cruises to Japan.

Costa Fortuna

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,720 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Costa Fortuna is presently sailing 14-night cruises that combine destinations in both the Western and the Eastern Mediterranean. In addition to Italy, France and Spain, the ship’s itineraries also feature destinations in Greece, such as Zakynthos, Heraklion and Santorini.