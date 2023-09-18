Secondhand Market: Over 20 Cruise Ships Looking for New Operators

According to the Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News, 23 cruise ships are currently laid up in different parts of the world.

From small coastal vessels to large contemporary cruise liners, the lineup includes all kinds and sizes of ships.

One of the largest vessels currently waiting for a decision regarding its fate is the 2,720-guest Mykonos Magic. Acquired by Seajets in February, the former Costa Magica has remained docked in Greece ever since.

The Greek operator, which bought a total of eight cruise ships during the pandemic, also owns three additional vessels, including Holland America’s former Veendam, Royal Caribbean’s former Majesty of the Seas and P&O’s former Oceana.

All laid up across Greece, the ships are among the newest currently out of service and are believed to be available for sale.

The limbo fleet also includes veterans of the market, such as the 1973-built Aegean Odyssey, which is laid up in Greece, and the 1948-built Astoria, which remains docked in the Netherlands.

In Japan, the 696-guest Pacific Venus is also facing an uncertain future after seeing its original operator, the local-based Venus Cruise, shut down earlier this year.

Meanwhile, in the United States, four coastal vessels are presently looking for new operators and owners.

Previously operated by Blout Small Ships, the Grand Mariner and the Grande Caribe remain out of service since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wrapping up their final seasons for American Queen Voyages, the Ocean Navigator and the Ocean Voyager will be available for delivery starting in October.

Updated in September, the Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News presents the complete list of vessels currently sitting in limbo status, in addition to a detailed annual list of cruise ship transactions and moves, including sales, key charters, retirements, and much more.