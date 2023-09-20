Seabourn’s Pursuit and Venture Debut in U.S.

Seabourn is celebrating the first time that both of its expedition ships, the Seabourn Venture and the Seabourn Pursuit, are in the continental U.S. on the same day with “A Toast On Both Coasts.”

The Seabourn Pursuit arrived in Miami in the early morning of Friday, September 29, 2023, while the Seabourn Venture arrived in Seattle that same morning.

“A Toast on Both Coasts” will commemorate this milestone with celebratory events onboard each ship at the same time. The highlight of the event will be a “virtual toast” for team members on both ships, guests, travel advisors, media and invited dignitaries to clink glasses from their corners of the country.

“The same-day arrival of our two ultra-luxury, purpose-built expedition ships in the U.S. is a very symbolic celebration of the dream and vision we have coming to life. Our dream was to bring our well-known Seabourn signature luxury to the world of exploration and adventure, and we did it,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

“Both ships now exemplify the best of both worlds, taking our guests to the most remote destinations in the world in the elegance and comfort of their Seabourn home. ‘A Toast on Both Coasts’ is a testament to the hard work of our teams and a toast to all of our extraordinary guests who will fulfill their out-of-ordinary adventure dreams on board our state-of-the-art expedition ships.”

The Seabourn Pursuit will depart from Miami on September 30 for its 10-day Caribbean sailing. The Seabourn Pursuit will embark on expeditions exploring coastal South America, the Amazon and Antarctica through late March 2024.