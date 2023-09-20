Scenic Group Announces 2023 Holidays Cruises

Scenic Group is inviting guests to spend the holiday season onboard the Scenic and Emerald 2023 holiday cruises and enjoy savings and special offers, according to a press release.

The Emerald Azzurra and the Emerald Sakara will offer departures that incorporate Christmas. On December 23, 2023, the Emerald Sakara will embark on the eight-day Eastern Caribbean and Grenadines itinerary, while the Emerald Azzurra will sail from Barbados to St. Martin, on the Eastern Caribbean with St. Barths itinerary. Both cruises include a visit to Soufrière, St. Lucia and Terre-de-Haut in Îles de Saintes, Guadeloupe. Guests can look forward to Christmas Eve and Christmas dinners featuring fresh seafood, Christmas turkey, glazed ham, roasted duck, veal tenderloin, vegetarian selections and more.

On Dec. 13, the Scenic Eclipse will embark on a 16-day Antarctica and the Weddell Sea sailing in search of the elusive Emperor Penguin. Travelers will get to observe Emperor Penguins found along the Weddell Sea.

On the rivers, Scenic will be offering a 15-day Christmas Markets sailing, from Budapest to Amsterdam, departing on December 5, sailing along the Rhine and Danube.

Emerald Cruises’ eight-day Christmas Markets on the Rhine departing on December 16 from Zurich to Amsterdam, features Christmas Market visits almost daily, including Cologne’s seven different Christmas Markets showcasing handcrafted souvenirs and Christmas treats.

Those looking to welcome New Year’s Eve onboard a ship can book the eight-day Hidden Charms of the Caribbean itinerary on the Emerald Sakara. Departing St. John’s, Antigua, on December 30, the sailing includes visits to Gustavia, St. Barths as well as Culebra Island, Puerto Rico. Following a special dinner, a New Year’s Eve party champagne toast and countdown will be held on the Sky Deck.

In addition, the Emerald Azzurra will repeat its Christmas Eastern Caribbean with St. Barths voyage for guests looking for a more intimate New Year’s celebration.

On December 19, a special Scenic 15-day Christmas and New Year river sailing on the Rhine, Danube and Main- Canal departs from Amsterdam. The voyage allows guests to wander through the Christmas Markets in Cologne and Miltenberg, attend a traditional Christmas Mass in Würzburg, celebrate Christmas onboard, enjoy an exclusive performance of “Best of The Sound of Music and Salzburg Show” in Salzburg, and welcome the New Year in Budapest.