Saguenay Welcomes 500,000th Passenger

Saguenay has welcomed its 500,000th passenger to visit the destination with the arrival of the Caribbean Princess.

The same ship was also responsible for the milestone of 400,000 passengers last year.

“As we continue to grow, we become more and more proud of how much people love this destination and the impact it has on our growth,” said Priscilla Nemey, CEO of Promotion Saguenay. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank our partners, who contribute to promoting our city abroad, year after year.”

Overall, Saguenay has 82 calls on the 2023 calendar.

The cruise season in Saguenay is already well underway with 56 ships berthing over the next 54 days, until November 3. During their time at the port, visitors will be able to see the exhibition “On a Shoreline Near You,” located in the International Cruise Pavilion.

Locals are welcome to come to admire the ships arriving, visit the port village and support local businesses.