Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance Starts Repositioning Voyage to Australia

Royal Caribbean International’s Brilliance of the Seas is kicking off its repositioning voyage to Australia.

The first part of the journey, which will ultimately take the ship to its new homeport in Sydney, is departing from Canada today.

The ten-night itinerary sails from Vancouver to Honolulu and includes five full days at sea, in addition to visits to three different destinations in Hawaii: Hilo, Kailua Kona and Nawiliwili.

The Brilliance of the Seas then sails from Honolulu on Oct. 4, starting the final part of its repositioning voyage to Australia.

Cruising to the South Pacific and New Zealand before arriving in Sydney, the 17-night itinerary sails to Tahiti, Moorea and Raiatea, in French Polynesia; as well as Bay of Islands and Auckland, in New Zealand.

After arriving in its new homeport on Oct. 22, the Brilliance of the Seas starts its 2023-24 season in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

Taking over the itineraries originally announced for the Enchantment of the Seas, the Radiance-Class vessel is set to offer a series of cruises to different destinations in the region.

The first itinerary of the program, for instance, sails to Tasmania. In addition to two days at sea, the seven-night cruise features visits to Newcastle, Eden and Hobart.

The Brilliance is also offering itineraries to the Great Barrier Reef, including an 11-night cruise in December that sails to Eden, Airlie Beach, Cairns, Port Douglas and the Willis Islands.

Other destinations set to be visited by the ship during its local program include the South Pacific, New Zealand, Indonesia and Western Australia.

Built in 2002, the Brilliance of the Seas is part of Royal Caribbean’s four-ship Radiance Class. With capacity for 2,000 guests, the 90,000-ton vessel underwent a major renovation in 2018.

Royal Caribbean’s 2023-24 season in Australia and New Zealand also includes the Ovation of the Seas and the Quantum of the Seas.