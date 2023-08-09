Royal Caribbean Offering Unique Mix of Cruises From Singapore

Royal Caribbean International is highlighting its upcoming sailings from Singapore, which offer a unique mix of itineraries.

The homeporting program from Singapore includes several destinations in Southeast Asia, the company said, such as Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, China and Malaysia.

12 Nights, Four Countries and Seven Cities

On September 19, 2023, the Spectrum of the Seas is offering a 12-night cruise to Japan. Sailing from Singapore to Tokyo, the one-way cruise was designed for “adventurers at heart,” Royal Caribbean said, and allow passengers to experience the sights, sounds and cultures of Asia.

The itinerary features stops at a total of four countries and seven cities: Nha Trang, in Vietnam; Hong Kong, in China; and Nagasaki, Kumamoto and Kagoshima, in Japan.

Three-Night Getaway

The Spectrum of the Seas offers short getaways as well, including a three-night cruise to Penang, in Malaysia, on November 6, 2023.

The short sailing offers the “perfect opportunity to unwind, recharge, and bond,” Royal Caribbean said.

New Year, New Travel Destinations

Royal Caribbean is also offering a couple of nine-night cruises to Thailand and Vietnam in early 2024. According to the company, these itineraries allow guests to “explore a myriad of cultures, historical sites, and street food, starting the new year with new horizons.”

Departing on January 2 and February 17, the cruises sail roundtrip from Singapore and feature visits to different destinations, including Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City and Bangkok.

Discover Shanghai’s Magic and Majesty

Passengers can also sail from Singapore to Shanghai with this special eight-night repositioning cruise scheduled for April 18, 2024.

The itinerary also features visits to Nha Trang, in Vietnam, and Hong Kong.

For those seeking to deepen their exploration of China, the company suggests different land tours as well, including a scenic train ride to Beijing.

Anthem of the Seas Arrives in November 2024

Replacing the Spectrum of the Seas, the Anthem of the Seas is set to arrive in Singapore in November 2024.

Set to debut in the region, the Quantum-class vessel offers a series of Royal Caribbean signature features, as well as a new Olivier Award-winning musical, We Will Rock You.

Taking guests to various destinations in Southeast Asia, the ship’s program includes sailing to Penang, in Malaysia, and Phuket, in Thailand, on January 27 and February 4, 2025.