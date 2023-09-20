Resorts World Cruises Begins First Sailing to Sanya, China

Resorts World Cruises has started its maiden voyage from Hong Kong to Sanya with the Resorts World One, marking the start of its two- and three-night Sanya cruises from Hong Kong, which depart twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays every fortnight.

Cruise fares start at HK$1,200 ($154 USD) per guest, the company announced.

“Today’s inaugural sailing from Hong Kong to Sanya marks a new chapter for our company and our ship as we continue to innovate new itineraries with popular destinations that will boost the regional tourism sector and provide exciting choices for travelers,” said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises.

With Hong Kong’s highly connected network of flights and land and high-speed transportation sea and ferry links with Mainland China and internationally, overseas travelers and mainland Chinese residents, especially from the Greater Bay Area, will have easy access to board the Resorts World One, according to a statement.

International travelers from countries listed under Hainan’s “59 Visa Free Entry Eligible Countries” do not need to apply for a Chinese visa when cruising from Hong Kong to Sanya, subject to terms and conditions.