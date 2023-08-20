Regent Seven Seas: 130 New Dishes on Grandeur

When the Seven Seas Grandeur from Regent Seven Seas Cruises debuts, guests will have over 130 new dishes to try at its dining venues.

“For over 30 years we have provided our guests with the highest standards in luxury travel, from personalized on-board service and immersive destination experiences, to perfecting epicurean offerings across the world’s most luxurious fleet,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises in a press release.

“As a celebration of Regent’s heritage, Seven Seas Grandeur has been stunningly reimagined for the future, enhancing the eclectic culinary experiences found on board through delightfully refined menus and beautifully reimagined specialty restaurants,” she said.

The newest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur begins its first trip, a seven-day sail from Trieste to Barcelona, this November. Guests can try the expansive list of new dishes at the several restaurants onboard.

According to the press release, Regent’s signature restaurant Compass Rose will have 13 new dinner dishes, and their steak house, Prime 7, is offering a new lunch menu.

The company’s pan-Asian restaurant, Pacific Rim, will have two new entrees and four new desserts. Diners can also check out the eight new appetizers at the Italian restaurant Sette Mari at La Veranda.

The ship will also offer plant-based dishes, such as an Impossible Salisbury Steak with truffle butter.

The press release from the cruise line says that these new menus are to complement the new designs of the restaurants. Compass Rose at Seven Seas Grandeur will have waterfall sculptures made with metal and hand-blown glass, with crystal and wood-edged trees to look like a forest.

Sette Mari at La Veranda’s design is based on the architecture of the Amalfi Coast.

Their French restaurant, Chartreuse offers Art Deco inspired lighting with Art Nouveau aesthetics to go with their new dishes such as halibut viennoiseries with fennel, porcini, and more.

The Seven Seas Grandeur’s inaugural season will offer 18 sailings in the Mediterranean and Caribbean regions, as well as two transatlantic voyages.