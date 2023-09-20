Quark Expeditions Strengthens Trade Sales Organization

Quark Expeditions has promoted Beth Mercier to senior director of global partnership sales.

With 15 years in the expedition cruise industry, including five years of sales leadership experience focused on North America and LATAM for the company, Mercier will drive relationships with global consortiums, host agencies and strategic accounts.

Additionally, Becky Francis has joined the company as regional sales director, EMEA. Based in London, Francis brings a wealth of experience for strategic partnership development and the management of five touring brands.

“We’re thrilled to have two extraordinary trade sales leaders enhance the best business development team in the expedition cruise industry,” said Thomas Lennartz, vice president of sales for Quark Expeditions. “In their new roles, Beth and Becky will bring not just a proven ability to deliver sales results—they are both recognized as inspiring team leaders with a balanced and strategic approach to professional success. Together with Robert Halfpenny, our Regional Sales Director, APAC, they will set the stage as our sales organization continues to grow to support our valued travel advisors globally.”