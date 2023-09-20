Princess Reveals Elevated and Expanded Culinary Onboard Sun Princess

When Sun Princess debuts early next year, the new Princess Cruises ship will elevate the culinary excellence at sea with new options, according to the company.

The ship will offer 29 new and signature dining and lounge options.

“Outstanding food and drink at exceptional value are a cornerstone of the Princess experience. Sun Princess elevates the entire portfolio of offers and wraps them in restaurants, bars and sundecks that reveal stunning views, ocean vistas and sunshine, ice and wildlife,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Our chefs will serve up vibrant flavors, pour perfectly crafted cocktails and provide personalized service that is second to none.”

New dining options include Japanese Teppanyaki at Umai Teppanyaki, featuring captivating performance, and ‘Malley’s Irish Pub, reimagining the classic Irish pub concept with a refreshing twist, to seafood at The Catch by Rudi from award-winning chef Rudi Sodamin.

Meanwhile, The Promenade introduces a fresh perspective, serving up slices of Promendade Slice pizza, gourmet burgers, flavorful hot dogs, freshly baked bagels, and a tempting selection of ice cream.

Returning favorites include Crown Grill and Sabatini’s, to the delightful authenticity of Alfredo’s Pizzeria, the artful creations at Kai Sushi, the classic tunes at Crooners, the warm ambiance of the Wheelhouse Bar, and the engaging performances at Princess Live.

The Horizons Dining Room elevates the traditional main dining experience with stunning wake views and natural light that highlight a decorative sculpture, stretching from deck 6 to deck 8. Horizons will serve guests multicourse meals from friendly waitstaff with each level having its own personality, offering different dining experiences and ranges in levels of formality. Breakfast options include a Smoked Salmon Omelet and Swedish Pancakes; lunch dishes such as Corn Chowder with a Signature Burger, Cobb Salad, or Quinoa Salmon Poke Bowl; and dinner entrées like Lamb Leg Provençale, Sautéed Redfish Caponata, and Cauliflower Steak with tahini, couscous, and asparagus.

A new level of suite accommodations, the Signature Collection, includes access to the new Signature Restaurant (Deck 7) and Signature Lounge (Decks 15/16), while guests booked in the Reserve Collection of mini suites and cabana cabins will have access to the Reserve Collection Restaurant (Deck 7).

Princess has not yet unveiled details about two additional venues – a new high-end specialty restaurant located on deck 17 overlooking the scenic wake of the ship and a mysterious experience that’s been hinted at behind an unmarked black door midship on Deck 8.