Princess Cruises Introduces ‘Hollywood Insider’ Cruises in October 2023

Princess Cruises announced a series of three “Hollywood Insider” cruises, sailing on California Coastal voyages in October 2023, according to a press release.

“As the leading cruise line on the west coast and with our connection to Hollywood as the idyllic, co-starring backdrop on ‘The Love Boat,’ it’s a natural fit for us to introduce a series of cruises highlighting notable entertainment industry artists who have shaped television and film through the decades,” said Denise Saviss, vice president of entertainment experience, Princess Cruises.

The three “Hollywood Insider” voyages include:

Hollywood Insider with 80’s Primetime Stars

The five-day voyage aboard the Majestic Princess, October 3-7, 2023, sails from Vancouver to Los Angeles. The sailing features stars from the 80’s primetime TV hit Dallas. The sailing includes a visit to Victoria, Canada. Guests will get to meet their favorite stars and enjoy speaker events featuring:

Linda Gray “Sue Ellen Ewing” from 1978-1989;

Charlene Tilton “Lucy Ewing” from 1978-1985 and 1988-1990;

Sheree J. Wilson “April Stevens Ewing” from 1986-1991;

Christopher Atkins “Peter Richards” from 1983-1984.

Hollywood Insider: Behind the Screen EFX

The voyage sails aboard the Crown Princess, October 16-19, 2023 from Seattle to Vancouver. Guests get to enjoy personal stories and specially-themed events featuring:

Michael Westmore, a makeup artist best known for his work in Star Trek productions;

Johnnie Spence, special effects for notable films such as Man of Steel, Spider-Man 3 and Face Off;

Tym Buchaarern, a makeup artist with film and TV credits including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Hairspray Live! and Glee.

Hollywood Insider: Music Connection

The voyage aboard the Discovery Princess sails October 21-28, 2023, roundtrip from Los Angeles.

The sailing will feature the music industry’s most talented lyricists, vocalists, and more. With visits to San Francisco, San Diego and Ensenada, this cruise will offer performances, meet and greets, speaker events and more from guests including: