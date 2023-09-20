Princess Cruises Announces Pacific Coast Wine & Food Cruises

Princess Cruises announced two specially-themed Pacific Coast Wine and Food Experience cruises onboard the Discovery Princess and the Sapphire Princess sailing in October.

The Discovery Princess’ six-day voyage departs on October 1 while the Sapphire Princess’ seven-day sailing departs on October 8, 2023, according to a press release.

The two special sailings combine two celebrated family wineries, including the Wagner Family of Wine (which includes Caymus Vineyards) and Jackson Family Wines, the largest owner of coastal vineyards in California and Oregon.

“Enhancing our Pacific Coastal cruises with these two specially-themed cruises offers our guests an engaging experience while we’re visiting these top wine regions,” said Sami Kohen, vice president of food and beverage at Princess Cruises. “Our relationships with the Wagner and Jackson families pair their winemaking prowess with our enthusiastic chefs to serve up wine and food pairings our guests will sip and savor.”

Guests will get to explore the Pacific Wine Country visiting Napa Valley wineries and enjoy onboard wine and food experiences, such as winemaker dinners, expert guided wine tastings with wine hosts and sommeliers, food and wine pairings and more.

The two Pacific Coast Wine and Food Experience cruises include: