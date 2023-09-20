Princess Announces 2025 Japan Program with Diamond Princess

Princess Cruises has announced that from March through August 2025, the Diamond Princess will be sailing from Tokyo (Yokohama) to 36 destinations in three countries in the region, according to a press release.

Target destinations will include the four main islands of Japan, the Okinawa Islands, and Taiwan, as well as Mt. Fuji, Hiroshima, ports in the Sea of Japan along the historic Kitamaebune trading route and others.

“Our upcoming 2025 season features itineraries and offerings crafted with area tourism boards to showcase the best of the local art, cuisine, music and popular culture,” said John Padgett, president. .

2025 Itinerary Highlights:

10-day and new 11-day Spring Flowers cruises in March and April, cruising to all four main islands and following the blooming season as it moves from south to north.

Nine-day Southern Islands itineraries with two calls to the Okinawan islands and two calls to Taiwan, including a return to Hualien.

Nine-day and 10-day Sea of Japan voyages that feature ports along the historic Kitamaebune trading route.

10-day Hokkaido voyages that visit Otaru (for Sapporo), Hakodate, and Kushiro.

10-day Japan Explorer voyages that call to some of the country’s most iconic destinations like Shimizu (for Mt. Fuji), Osaka or Kobe (for Kyoto), Hiroshima, and more.

Scenic cruising of the Kanmon Straits, the stretch of water separating Honshu and Kyushu..

The 2025 program on the 2,670-guest Diamond Princess also visits various August festivals including the Aomori Nebuta Festival (August 2 and 7), Kochi Yosakoi Dance Festival (August 12), Tokushima Awa Dance Festival (August 13) and Kumano Fireworks Festival (August 17).

Princess additionally said there will be late night and overnight stays, including Aomori (for Nebuta Festival), Kochi (for Yosakoi Festival), Shimizu (for Mt. Fiji), and Tokushima (for Awa Odori Festival).