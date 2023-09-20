Ponant Offers Included Excursions

Ponont announced that it will offer guests one included excursion per port of call starting with winter 2024-25 departures.

The 2024-25 sailings include 17 itineraries and 32 departures and will take guests sailing the Arabian fjords; listening to expert-led talks about how the Panama Canal was built; embarking on a Northern Lights expedition in the Arctic; and visiting Sri Lanka’s Dambulla Cave Temple.

The offer is part of Ponant’s commitment to allow guests to dive deeper into local culture and heritage through carefully planned excursions.

Given limited capacities, pre-booking will open around two months before departure and requests will be subject to availability. For those who would like to experience more exclusive activities, optional paying excursions will also be offered for each departure.