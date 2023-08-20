Polarstern Reaches North Pole with the LFC Biodigester

The German research vessel Polarstern has again reached the North Pole recently.

It left Tromsø, Norway on Augsut 3 with a crew of 44 and 53 scientists. The team is evaluating the extent of the sea ice as well as continuing its evaluation of the ecosystem of the central Arctic Ocean and how it is being impacted by climate change.

In 2019, Polarstern had spent 389 days drifting across ice to conduct a thorough investigation into how climate change has impacted the Earth and what the future of the Arctic Ocean may look like in upcoming years.

Initial findings from this trip revealed that the damage to the ozone layer was more extensive than previously thought, and scientists provided data-backed insights with recommendations on how to reverse the impact.

