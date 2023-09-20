Oceania Vista Earns Perfect 100 USPH Inspection Score

Oceania Cruises has announced that the Vista secured a perfect score of 100 during the luxury vessel’s recent United States Public Health (U.S.P.H.) inspection conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Vista’s unannounced U.S.P.H. inspection was held on September 20, 2023, while the ship was in Boston, Massachusetts, during the third day of an 11-day inaugural U.S. and Canada cruise.

To earn a 100 score, cruise ships must receive perfect marks on all 44 items that comprise the U.S.P.H.’s comprehensive Vessel Sanitation Program checklist, the company said.

The unannounced inspections, which are conducted twice yearly and are required for any cruise ship with an international itinerary calling at a U.S. port, evaluate vessels in a wide variety of areas, including adherence to proper food handling, preparation and storage procedures, and overall galley cleanliness. In addition, ships’ potable water supplies used in spas and pools are evaluated.

“We couldn’t be prouder to achieve a perfect 100 in the United States Public Health inspection for our luxurious new ship, Vista,” commented Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “Everyone on board works hard each and every day to ensure the highest of standards are reached. A score of 100 carries considerable magnitude, and we applaud the entire crew and officers aboard Vista for this stellar achievement.”

Vista Captain Luca Manzi added, “I cannot thank my team enough for their dedication, commitment and for going the hard yards to ensure that this beautiful vessel of ours is acknowledged for being one of the cleanest ships in the fleet.”