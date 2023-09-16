Oceania Cruises Announces Festive Voyages Through 2025

Oceania Cruises is inviting guests to experience the festive season aboard seven of its ships.

With over 40 voyages departing from Miami, Lima, Sydney, Singapore, Abu Dhabi or Dubai during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 holiday seasons, travelers can experience the cultural richness of a variety of destinations.

Entertainment onboard the festive sailings include a reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas on Christmas Eve, visits from Santa Claus and his helpers, carol singing, evening shows on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, a display for the lighting of the Menorah and special services on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. T

The New Year celebrations will feature countdown parties with a special Champagne toast to mark the midnight hour, and a gala brunch on New Year’s Day, with tarts, cheesecakes, macarons and profiteroles.

“Cruising aboard a luxurious ship replete with celebratory menus, glistening decorations and festive entertainment is an extraordinary way to spend the holiday season,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “Our collection of festive itineraries explores enticing locales the world over, creating memories to last a lifetime.”

Highlights of the 2023-24 season include:

A 12-day Caribbean Wanderlust sailing aboard the cruise line’s new ship, the Vista, sailing roundtrip from Miami;

A 12-day Gems of the Leewards voyage aboard the Insignia;

A 24-day Legendary Latin America voyage from Lima to Buenos Aires journey aboard the Marina;

A 14-day Awe of Australia sailing from Sydney to Bali aboard the Regatta; a 24-day Tropics of Capricorn voyage from Singapore to Papeete aboard the Nautica.

Highlights of the 2024-25 season include: