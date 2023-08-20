Ocean Explorer Runs Aground in Greenland

The Ocean Explorer ran aground in Greenland on Monday. According to the Joint Arctic Command, the incident took place while the expedition vessel was cruising at the Alpefjord in the Northeast Greenland National Park.

Currently operating under charter for Aurora Expeditions, the Ocean Explorer is part of SunStone Ships’ Infinity Class.

Almost 210 passengers and crew are reportedly onboard the 8,000-ton vessel, which entered service in mid-2021.

There are no reports that human life or the environment are in danger, the Joint Arctic Command said, adding that the situation is being followed closely.

According to The Guardian, another cruise ship in the area has been contacted by authorities. The not-identified vessel has been asked to remain nearby to assist should the situation develop.

The Danish navy is also heading to the site of the incident, the newspaper added. The vessel, however, is about 1,200 nautical miles away and is only expected to arrive on Friday.

While Tuesday’s high tide could help the ship to get free, the Joint Arctic Command said, the Ocean Explorer remained stuck.

Aurora Expeditions, meanwhile, told 9news.com.au that the company was “actively engaged in efforts to free the vessel.”

Originally in service for Vantage Deluxe World Travel, the Ocean Explorer was chartered by Aurora earlier this year .

Replacing the Greg Mortimer, which is currently undergoing repairs in France, the cruise ship is spending the summer offering expedition cruises to different parts of the Arctic.

Designed to offer upscale expedition experiences, the 140-guest vessel offers an array of amenities that include a swimming pool, all-outside cabins, two full-service restaurants, a two-deck presentation lounge and more.

Purpose-built to sail in remote regions, the Ocean Explorer is also equipped with advanced sailing technologies, such as the X-Bow, which allows the ship to be more efficient and stable.