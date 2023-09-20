Twitter Facebook Linkedin

New Chinese Cruise Line Starts Operations with Former Sea Princess

Dream Ship

Tianjin Orient International Cruise Line has started operations out of China with the Dream, which formerly operated as the Sea Princess.

Bought during the pandemic by Sanya International Cruise Development and renamed Charming, it was sold again and renamed it the Dream earlier this year.

Since relocating to China, the ship has seen a significant upgrade, according to sources, spending months at the Zhoushan Xinya Shipyard.

Now sailing from Tianjin on a five-night cruise to Jeju, the ship has 20 sailing scheduled through the fall, including more five-night cruises to Korea, as well as six-night cruises to both Korea and Japan through November.

